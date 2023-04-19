Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Akers, Terry Ray — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), April 20, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Ballard Lane, New Albany

FLOYD COUNTY

Bennett, Juanita June Stroud — 11 a.m. Friday, Memorial Service, Kraft Funeral Service, East Spring Street, New Albany

Fenley, Michael — 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, Ballard Lane, New Albany

Fischer, Albert K. — Noon Saturday, Life Celebration, Naville & Seabrook, Oak Street Chapel

Fink, Rev. John Leo — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Mass of Christian Burial, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Bradford

Heazlitt, John “Jack” W. — Kraft Funeral Services in charge of arrangements

Sheets, Kurt A. — 11 a.m. Saturday, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Ballard Lane, New Albany

Smith, Rhoda Kay — Funeral service noon Saturday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany

South, Nancy — Visitation 10 a.m – 2 p.m. Thursday (today), Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel

Stumler, Philip J. — Funeral service, 5 p.m. Friday, First Christian Church, Borden 

OUT OF STATE

Baer, Marilyn Jean — Spring Hill, Florida, no funeral or memorial service

