Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Estes, John Curtis — Memorial service 7 p.m. Thursday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Gresham, James Weldon — 11 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Grim, Shawn — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Middleton, Steven P. — Visitation, noon to 4 to Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, with inurnment at a later date at Walnut Ridge Cemetery
FLOYD COUNTY
Freiberger, Gerald Michael — 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Reazin Jr. PhD., George H. — 2 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Wolverton, Douglas Scott — 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
