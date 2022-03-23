Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Higgs, Matthew Alan — 11 a.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Lenfert, Dennis Paul — 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville

Rorrer, George T. — 7 p.m. Thursday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Sanders, Gay — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, New Albany

York, Carlos E. — 11 a.m. Friday, at Adams Funeral Home, Henryville

FLOYD COUNTY

Banet, Aileen Marie — 2 p.m. Thursday (today), St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church

Cooley, Martha S. — 10 a.m. Friday, at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany

McCutcheon, Marquita — 1 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Friar Poff OFM Conv., Pius — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at Mount St. Francis Chapel, Mt. St. Francis

Hadley, Elaine Louise (Atkins) —11 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Savely, Leonard “Leroy” — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Morris, Laura Bruner — 11 a.m. Friday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon

