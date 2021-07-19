Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Ayers, Barbara Ann 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. James Methodist Church, Jeffersonville
Hughes, Sharon Ann memorial Mass 1 p.m. Saturday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Mason, Madeline “Sue” 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at First Church of God, New Albany
Richey, Dean A. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Schneider, Robert Walter passed on July 12, 2021
Smith, Betty Katherine (Akin) 1 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Wilson, Paul L. 1 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
PERRY COUNTY
Walsh, Matilda Lucille 10 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, St. Croiza, IN
