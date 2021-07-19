Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Ayers, Barbara Ann 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. James Methodist Church, Jeffersonville

Hughes, Sharon Ann memorial Mass 1 p.m. Saturday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Mason, Madeline “Sue” 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at First Church of God, New Albany

Richey, Dean A. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Schneider, Robert Walter passed on July 12, 2021

Smith, Betty Katherine (Akin) 1 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Wilson, Paul L. 1 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

PERRY COUNTY

Walsh, Matilda Lucille 10 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, St. Croiza, IN

