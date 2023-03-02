Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Archer Jr., Donald K. — Internment noon Friday (today), at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Eckert, John Daniel — Noon Saturday, March 11, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Bolen, Theodore “Ted” — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Wesley Chapel Church, Floyds Knobs
Bourne, Linda K. —11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany
Heeke, Sr., David — 1 p.m. Friday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Mason, Robert E. “Bob” — 10:30 a.m. Friday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Mills, Gregory Allen “Greg” — 10 a.m. Friday (today), at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany
