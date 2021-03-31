Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Faith II, James M., Friday service at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Kolter, Dolores Birchall 1 p.m. Saturday at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Matthews, Ruth Coleen 1 p.m. Friday at Sellersburg Cemetery
Mattingly, William E. "Bill" 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Heavrin, Leo Paul noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
