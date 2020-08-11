Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Bliss, Juanita "Sissy" M. 1 p.m. Friday, E.M. Coots Sons Funeral Home
Dietrich, Sharon M. Slattery 11 a.m. Friday, Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Elliott, Jack D. 11 a.m. Thursday, Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Hubbard, Joan Wolfe 7 p.m. Friday, Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey IN.
Lewis, Richard Lee, Sr. service at a later date, Chapman Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
Michael, Evelyn Darlene 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington
Pierce, Roger Dale service at a later date, Scott Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
South, Tina L. 1 p.m. Saturday, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
FLOYD COUNTY
Bary, Wanda Jean 11 a.m. Friday, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, Naville & Seabrook
Bell, Claude “Mitch” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Kraft Funeral Service Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Combs, Clara Ester Angel private service, Naville & Seabrook
Quinn, Sue Adams 11 a.m. Saturday in New Castle, Ky., Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, Ky. in charge of arrangements
Shuck, James H. “Shorty” noon Thursday at Naville & Seabrook, New Albany
Ward, Brenda JoAnn (Tolbert) 1 p.m. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
OUT OF COUNTY
Goins, Louella Francis private service, Rushville, IN, arrangements entrusted to Moster Mortuary
OUT OF STATE
Vandiver, Earl W. of Clarkson, Ky., no services at this time
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.