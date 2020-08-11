Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Bliss, Juanita "Sissy" M. 1 p.m. Friday, E.M. Coots Sons Funeral Home

Dietrich, Sharon M. Slattery 11 a.m. Friday, Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Elliott, Jack D. 11 a.m. Thursday, Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Hubbard, Joan Wolfe 7 p.m. Friday, Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey IN.

Lewis, Richard Lee, Sr. service at a later date, Chapman Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

Michael, Evelyn Darlene 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington

Pierce, Roger Dale service at a later date, Scott Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

South, Tina L. 1 p.m. Saturday, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

FLOYD COUNTY

Bary, Wanda Jean 11 a.m. Friday, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, Naville & Seabrook

Bell, Claude “Mitch” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Kraft Funeral Service Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Combs, Clara Ester Angel private service, Naville & Seabrook

Quinn, Sue Adams 11 a.m. Saturday in New Castle, Ky., Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, Ky. in charge of arrangements

Shuck, James H. “Shorty” noon Thursday at Naville & Seabrook, New Albany

Ward, Brenda JoAnn (Tolbert) 1 p.m. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

OUT OF COUNTY

Goins, Louella Francis private service, Rushville, IN, arrangements entrusted to Moster Mortuary

OUT OF STATE

Vandiver, Earl W. of Clarkson, Ky., no services at this time

