Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
FLOYD COUNTY
Craig, Beverly Jan — 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany
Mason, Carolyn L. (Gelbach) — noon Friday (today), at St. Marks United Church of Christ, New Albany
Wheat, Debbie Kay — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
SCOTT COUNTY
Marr, Donald Wayne — Celebration of life 7 pm. Friday, Dec. 9, at Christensen-Hoagland Family Funeral Home, Scottsburg
