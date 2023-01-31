Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Tucker, Barry Wayne — Memorial service 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Whitsett, Myrna C. — 2 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Foreman, Sharon K. — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Hamm, Robert Charles “Bob” — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Martin, Douglas “Wayne” — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Scott, Sharon Lee — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Wright, Richard A. "Rick" — 5 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
