CLARK COUNTY
Bettler, Thomas J. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Cameron, Dorothy Joy Tipton private service, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Curtis, Brody Mann 2 p.m Sunday, at Charlestown Sports Arena at Charlestown High School
Hogan, Phyllis M. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Lindley III, Thomas J. private graveside service Saturday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Moyes, Jerry Lee, private services, Chapman Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
Shaw, Ruth Margaret 11 a.m. Monday, Scott Funeral Home, Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville
Shea, Phillip William "Phil" 2 p.m. Saturday, at Wall Street United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Andres, Odell 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Breece, Roberta Jane Tewalt service will be private with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Treece, Charles Clyde noon Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Uhl, Jude a celebration of life in Indiana will be held at a later date
