CLARK COUNTY

Bettler, Thomas J. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Cameron, Dorothy Joy Tipton private service, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

Curtis, Brody Mann 2 p.m Sunday, at Charlestown Sports Arena at Charlestown High School

Hogan, Phyllis M. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Lindley III, Thomas J. private graveside service Saturday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

Moyes, Jerry Lee, private services, Chapman Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

Shaw, Ruth Margaret 11 a.m. Monday, Scott Funeral Home, Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville

Shea, Phillip William "Phil" 2 p.m. Saturday, at Wall Street United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Andres, Odell 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Breece, Roberta Jane Tewalt service will be private with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Treece, Charles Clyde noon Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Uhl, Jude a celebration of life in Indiana will be held at a later date

