Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Ballard Mary Jane —10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Rumpel, Marcella E. — Visitation 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, followed by service at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Road Campus), Sellersburg
Whitaker, Norma Mae — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Danielson, Mark A. — Noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Rusk, Betty Ebling — 11 a.m. Monday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Tindle, Jerry L. — 3 p.m. Sunday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Wrenn, George "Richard" — Celebration of life, 3:30 p.m. Friday (today) at 1817 Graybrook Lane, New Albany
Zwald, Janice Marie (Henderson) — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Gibson, Donald Edwin — Celebration of life, 2 to 4 p.m. Friday (today), at Vine Grove V.F.W. Post, Vine Grove, KY
