Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Baete Jr., Richard E. cremation chosen with Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Brendle, Patricia Ann 1 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Coke, Roger memorial gathering 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at First Southern Baptist Church, Clarksville
Slaughter, Douglas Roy 2 p.m. Saturday, at Park Memorial United Methodist Church Life Center, Jeffersonville
Taylor, Paul Arthur 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Kraemer, Gilbert F. 6 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Peterson, Curtis Brownell private memorial service to be held in New Albany
Reed, Donald Wayne cremation chosen with reception scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Woods, Leatrice May 10 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
