Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Shepherd Jr., Alex — 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Tyler, Steven A. — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
House, Jeffrey Hugh — 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Jelenchick Mark W. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Knotts Sr., Charles Anthony — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Durham, Dale Winston — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at Pearson's Funeral Home, Breckenridge Lane Chapel, Louisville
