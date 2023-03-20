Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Emelio, Mark Anthony — Private service will be held with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Gravely, Gervis — Noon Thursday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Edlin Jr., Clarence E. — Noon Wednesday. at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Endris, Norma Jean "Janie" Wolf — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Schenck, Mary Loretta (Booth) — 11 a.m. Friday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Sifers, Kimberly D. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany
