Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Broadus, Emilia — 11 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Smith, Jonathan Craig “Pawpaw” — 6 p.m. Friday (today), at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Stocksdale, Melody Lynn — Celebration of Life, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Dailey, Cheryl Ann — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Lockhart, Samuel Carmi — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Crosswords Community Church, New Albany
Loi, Fern P. — 11 a.m. Monday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Albany
Morris, Gregory — Memorial service, 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Alt, Carolyn S. — Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, at Christ Church United Methodist, Brownsboro Road, Louisville
Kremer, James Richard — 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Louisville
