Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Hall, Mary Ann 10 a.m. Wednesday, at E.M.Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Hartman Jr., Louis Ernest 4 p.m. Tuesday, at Utica Church of Christ, Utica
Smith, Dorothy E. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Michael Church, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Cox, Venah 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Heavrin, Leo Paul noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
