Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Hall, Mary Ann 10 a.m. Wednesday, at E.M.Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Hartman Jr., Louis Ernest 4 p.m. Tuesday, at Utica Church of Christ, Utica

Smith, Dorothy E. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Michael Church, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Cox, Venah 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Heavrin, Leo Paul noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

