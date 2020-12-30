Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Anderson, Harry Gordon Jr. , Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany

Bartley, Ione W., Services 1 p.m. Monday, Chapman Funeral Home

Belcher, Barbara Ann (Rauck), Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville.

Birchfield, Alan Wayne, Arrangements entrusted to E. M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home

Burks, Lois Geneva ,Services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman Funeral Home

Crowder, Joyce Marie, Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, E. M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home

Palmer, William O., Celebration of life 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, State Street Baptist Church, New Albany

Shingleton, Beverly Jo , Private services entrusted to Chapman Funeral Home

FLOYD COUNTY

Bowman, Forrest F., Services private

Bryan, Barbara Kay, Memorial gathering 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, Naville & Seabrook Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Eve, Carolyn E., Private services entrusted to Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes

Kirkham, Mary Virginia (Carpenter), Private services entrusted to Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes

Mayfield, Lynne A, Private services with arrangements entrusted to Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes

Spears, Norma Lee , Services 11 a.m. Monday at Denbo Funeral Home, English

Wentworth, Clarence Edward, Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Haskell & Morrison Funeral Home, Vevay

OUT OF COUNTY

Roseman, Donald Charles and Donna Faye, Celebration of life, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, New Whiteland Baptist Church, New Whiteland

Stewart, Elsie M., Visitation 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, G.H. Hermann Funeral Home, Greenwood

OUT OF STATE

Beasey, Lisa Ellingsworth, Memorial service 7 p.m. Tuesday (Jan.5), Shannon Funeral Home, Shelbyville, KY

Palmer, Carol Ellwanger, Arrangements entrusted to Arlington Park Funeral Home, Jacksonville, FL

