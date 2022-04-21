Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Miller, Natalie Rae — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Sample, Alice Lee “Boots” (Thompson) — Cremation chosen with visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Spitznagel, Dolores Ann (Naville) — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Culp, Patricia K. — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Geswein, Mary E. (Smith) — Noon Wednesday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Gladin, Alma L. — 1 p.m. Friday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Hampton, Patricia Sue — 6 p.m. Friday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Swift, Elva L. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Wells, Geneva F. — Noon Saturday at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Geiger, Mark A. — 2 p.m. Saturday, at 3380 Albin Ford Road SE, Elizabeth
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Atwell, Olivia Juanita — Cremation chosen with Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, Hanover, entrusted with arrangements
