Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Balmer, Melvin Leon services private with arrangements entrusted to Chapman Funeral Home
Clark, Ronald Lee noon Friday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Dehli, Allan Albert noon Friday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Grigsby, Judith (Judy) E. 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, St.Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Grubbs Sr., Charles Landon 1 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Gullion Ernest "Fred" 11 a.m. Monday, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Lynch, Lucille noon Saturday, at Colgate Baptist Church, Clarksville
Snodgrass Jr., Shirley W. 11 a.m. Tuesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Adams, Katherine L. 1 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Heath, Anna May private service with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Wilkerson, Anita J. (Ford), private services with arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Kentuckiana
OUT OF STATE
Erwin, Lois Marie private service at Pearson Funeral Home, Louisville
Willis, George Michael private graveside service at a later date in Lexington, KY
