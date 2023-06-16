Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Alm, Kelli Mae – 3 p.m. Saturday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Czape, Michael R. – Memorial visitation from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, June 24, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Evanoff, Charlotte R. – Noon Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Morris, Coach Jim – Mass of Christian burial 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
King, Judy Grantz – Celebration of life 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
McCormick, Danny Lee – 10:30 a.m. Saturday (today), at The Salvation Army, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Gibson, Paul – 11 a.m. Monday, at Owen Funeral Home, Jeffersontown (Taylorsville Road Chapel), KY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.