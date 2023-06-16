Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Alm, Kelli Mae – 3 p.m. Saturday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Czape, Michael R. – Memorial visitation from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, June 24, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Evanoff, Charlotte R.  –  Noon Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Morris, Coach Jim – Mass of Christian burial 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

King, Judy Grantz – Celebration of life 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

McCormick, Danny Lee – 10:30 a.m. Saturday (today), at The Salvation Army, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Gibson, Paul – 11 a.m. Monday, at Owen Funeral Home, Jeffersontown (Taylorsville Road Chapel), KY

Tags

Trending Video