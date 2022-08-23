Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Taylor, Alice Joyce — Celebration of life, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Fraternal Order of Eagles, Jeffersonville

White, Hobert Prince “Bill” — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Christ Gospel Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Faith, Billie Ray — 10 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Keach, Richard L. — 10 a.m. Wednesday (today), at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany

Reynolds, Karen Elizabeth — 2 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

