Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Chapman, Nina Jean (Bridgewater) — 6 p.m. Friday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Crawford, Sara Elise — 11 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Daniel, Robert “Robbie” C. — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Hensley, Kathleen — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Charlestown
Lentz, Elizabeth Ann — Noon Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Klein, Wilma Howard — 3 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Means, Duval Ray — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Cherry Street Church of Christ, New Albany
Spurlock, C.B. “Columbus” — Noon Friday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Willis, Danny J. —Celebration of life service to be held at a later date with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
