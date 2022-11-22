Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
FLOYD COUNTY
Deem, Iva Jewell — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today) at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Mason, Carolyn L. (Gelbach) — noon Friday, at St. Marks United Church of Christ, New Albany
Wheat, Debbie Kay — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Yingling, Ruth Ann — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
