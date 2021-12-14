CLARK COUNTY

Clemons, Nell E. — 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Hess, Sharon R. —11 a.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Jenkins, Robert Raymond — 6 p.m. Thursday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Smith, Glenn J. — cremation chosen with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements, celebration of life service to be held at a later date

FLOYD COUNTY

Bacher, Paul J. — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Horn, Jeremy G. — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Kendall, Terry A. — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Linnert Sr., Glenn R. — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Richert, Jacob Lee — 5 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Saettel, Martha Jean (Bailey) — 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Shearer, Josephine — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Snelling, James Wilbur — graveside service Friday, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Washington County

OUT OF STATE

Blankenship, Norma Jean — family memorial and interment to be held at a later date in Grantfork, IL

Lester, Marvin Ray — virtual prayer service, 5 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, contact the family for service information

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking of next of kin for William Flynn. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677

