CLARK COUNTY
Clemons, Nell E. — 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Hess, Sharon R. —11 a.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Jenkins, Robert Raymond — 6 p.m. Thursday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Smith, Glenn J. — cremation chosen with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements, celebration of life service to be held at a later date
FLOYD COUNTY
Bacher, Paul J. — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Horn, Jeremy G. — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Kendall, Terry A. — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Linnert Sr., Glenn R. — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Richert, Jacob Lee — 5 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Saettel, Martha Jean (Bailey) — 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Shearer, Josephine — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Snelling, James Wilbur — graveside service Friday, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Washington County
OUT OF STATE
Blankenship, Norma Jean — family memorial and interment to be held at a later date in Grantfork, IL
Lester, Marvin Ray — virtual prayer service, 5 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, contact the family for service information
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking of next of kin for William Flynn. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677
