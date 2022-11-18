Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Newton, David Keith — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at First Christian Church, Jeffersonville
Ruth, Gerald David — Noon Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Trout, Nancy Jane — 3 p.m. Sunday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
HARRISON COUNTY
Kingsley, Judith Anne — Visitation, 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon
Polley Jr., Edgar Lindsey — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Phelps, Jacolyn Denise — Celebration of life, 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday (today), at Church at Christ Alive, Louisville
