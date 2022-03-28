Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Erickson, Alfred R. — Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, was entrusted with his arrangements
Payne, Thomas William — Celebration of Life, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Fraternal Order of Eagles, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Engle, Della Mae (Gravitt) — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Geswein, Francis L. — Noon Tuesday (today), at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Hickerson, Virginia Mae — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Bethel A.M.E. Church, New Albany
Richert, Raymond Eugene — Cremation was chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with his care
Wibbels, Linda Kaye (Rankin) — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Roger Dale Brown. Anyone with information of the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.