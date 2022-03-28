Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Erickson, Alfred R. — Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, was entrusted with his arrangements

Payne, Thomas William — Celebration of Life, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Fraternal Order of Eagles, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Engle, Della Mae (Gravitt) — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Geswein, Francis L. — Noon Tuesday (today), at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Hickerson, Virginia Mae — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Bethel A.M.E. Church, New Albany

Richert, Raymond Eugene — Cremation was chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with his care

Wibbels, Linda Kaye (Rankin) — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Roger Dale Brown. Anyone with information of the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

