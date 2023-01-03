Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Clyatt, Brian — 6 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Jester, Peggy (Wilcoxson)  — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Theis, Dorothy Tuley —  1 p.m. Friday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY 

Ernstberger, Mary Ruth — 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany

Harris, Margie — 11 a.m. Monday, at Edwardsville United Methodist Church, New Albany

Utz, Mickey — 7 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

