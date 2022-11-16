Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Bergh, Patsy Ann — 11 a.m. Friday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville

Newton, David Keith — 11 a.m. Saturday, at First Christian Church, Jeffersonville

Ruth, Gerald David — Noon Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Fears, Roscoe — 10 a.m. Thursday (today), at St. Mary’s Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Wolfe, Betty Jean — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

HARRISON COUNTY

Kingsley, Judith Anne — Visitation, 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon

OUT OF STATE

Phelps, Jacolyn Denise — Celebration of life, 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19, at Church at Christ Alive, Louisville

NEXT OF KIN

Floyd County Coroner Greg Roution is seeking the next of kin for Clifford B. Ernst Jr. of Floyds Knobs. He was found deceased Saturday, Nov. 12. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 812-948-5478.

Tags

Trending Video