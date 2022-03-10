Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Banet, Patrick Michael — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Barkhauer, Sally A. — Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with her care
McHugh, Mary Kathleen — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Trice, Mary Virginia — 1 p.m. Sunday, at First Presbyterian Church, Jeffersonville
Wilson, Alice Ruth — Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Monday, at Sellersburg Cemetery with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Caccamise, Mary Maxine — 11 a.m. Monday, at Silver Street United Methodist Church, New Albany
Schmidt, Blake Alan — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Schmidt, Stephen Craig — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Unruh, Elizabeth L. — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Highland Baptist Church, Louisville
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Kristi Johnson, a 74-year-old woman from Clarksville. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.