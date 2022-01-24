CLARK COUNTY

Hume, Jessie Lee Dobson —11 a.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Thompson, Lena Kathryn — Noon Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Crofford, Beth (Brooks) — 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Klockmann, Jerry Frank — 1 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Land, John K. — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

League, Maida Jean — 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Styrlander, James Gerhard — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Murphy, Clark Timothy — Memorial gathering, 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Weathers Funeral Home, Salem

Schuppert, Shawn Edward — 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Hughes-Taylor Funeral Home-Salem Chapel, Salem

