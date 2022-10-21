Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Faulkner, Lois Smith —  2 p.m. Wednesday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany

Heavrin, Kathryn Palaisa — 11 a.m. Tuesday, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Kopp, Sharon May — 1 p.m. Saturday (today), Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Payne, Elizabeth Ann (Siliman) — 10 a.m. Wednesday, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Pierson, Gary Carl — 2 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Philpott, Regina Sue — 11:30 a.m. Friday (Oct. 28), St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Truax, Jeffery Steven — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. reception for family and friends, Nov. 5 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Whitmer, Donald E. — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Zeller, D. Juanita (Stallings) — 10 a.m. Saturday (today) at Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes

 

Floyd County Coroner Greg Roution is seeking the next of kin for James L. Taylor, born July 19, 1969 and died on Oct. 16, 2022. His last known residence was New Albany. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 812-948-5478.

