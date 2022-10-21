Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Faulkner, Lois Smith — 2 p.m. Wednesday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Heavrin, Kathryn Palaisa — 11 a.m. Tuesday, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Kopp, Sharon May — 1 p.m. Saturday (today), Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Payne, Elizabeth Ann (Siliman) — 10 a.m. Wednesday, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Pierson, Gary Carl — 2 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Philpott, Regina Sue — 11:30 a.m. Friday (Oct. 28), St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Truax, Jeffery Steven — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. reception for family and friends, Nov. 5 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Whitmer, Donald E. — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Zeller, D. Juanita (Stallings) — 10 a.m. Saturday (today) at Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes
Floyd County Coroner Greg Roution is seeking the next of kin for James L. Taylor, born July 19, 1969 and died on Oct. 16, 2022. His last known residence was New Albany. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 812-948-5478.
