Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Reed, Arthur Terrell — Cremation was chosen with ashes interment at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville, with Scott Funeral Home assisting the family

Springer, Jeremiah Daniel — 3 p.m. Wednesday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Weber, Jeffery Lee — 3 p.m. Sunday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Aker, Beverly A. — 2 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Hawkins, Evelyn Sue — Private ceremony will be held with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with her care

Manus, Mary Jane — Service will be private with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with her care

Ries, Iva Pauline — Noon Tuesday (today), Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Smith-White, Beth Elise — Celebration of life 3 p.m. Saturday at, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Stacey, James Ronald — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Reception, New Albany

Tags

Trending Video