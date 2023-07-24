Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Reed, Arthur Terrell — Cremation was chosen with ashes interment at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville, with Scott Funeral Home assisting the family
Springer, Jeremiah Daniel — 3 p.m. Wednesday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Weber, Jeffery Lee — 3 p.m. Sunday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Aker, Beverly A. — 2 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Hawkins, Evelyn Sue — Private ceremony will be held with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with her care
Manus, Mary Jane — Service will be private with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with her care
Ries, Iva Pauline — Noon Tuesday (today), Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Smith-White, Beth Elise — Celebration of life 3 p.m. Saturday at, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Stacey, James Ronald — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Reception, New Albany
