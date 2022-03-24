Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Higgs, Matthew Alan — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Lenfert, Dennis Paul — 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville
McKinney, Melvin "Mel" Lloyd — 10:30 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Payne, Thomas William — Celebration of Life, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Fraternal Order of Eagles, Jeffersonville
Sanders, Gay — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, New Albany
Smith, Larry Lee — 11 a.m. Monday, at First Christian Church, Borden
York, Carlos E. — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Adams Funeral Home, Henryville
FLOYD COUNTY
Cooley, Martha S. — 10 a.m. Friday (today), at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany
Engle, Della Mae (Gravitt) — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Gaddie, Helen Marie Kleiber — Private services were entrusted to Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany
Hadley, Elaine Louise (Atkins) — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Hickerson, Virginia Mae — 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Bethel A.M.E. Church, New Albany
McCutcheon, Marquita — 1 p.m. Friday (today), at Naville & Seabrook, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Morris, Laura Bruner — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon
