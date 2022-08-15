Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Beeler, Tony Eugene — Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, has been entrusted with arrangements
Morris Jr., Claude C.J. — 1 p.m. Wednesday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Brocar, Vashti Virginia (Haas) — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Wilthers, Rebekah Ann — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Christ Community Church of the Nazarene, New Albany
