CLARK COUNTY
Collins, Charles “Charley” Kenneth — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Eaton, Ruby J. — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Adamson, Deanna “Charlene” — 2 p.m. Friday, at Charlestown Road Church of Christ, New Albany
Dukes, June Annette (Killebrew) —1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Jacobs, Dorothy Lee — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Kellams, Kirk Kevin — 1 pm. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Overton, Perry Blaine — 6 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Dillman, Harold E. — 11 a.m. Friday, at Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey
Kost, Marjorie —Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Corydon
