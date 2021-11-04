CLARK COUNTY
Baggerly, Shirley — 11 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Hignite, Roy Edward — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Hoffman, Marilyn Louise (Strother) — 6 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Atkins, Rosetta F. — 2 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Baumann, Jacqueline A. — 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Bertrand, Alberta Elizabeth (Andres) — 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Hawkins, Clint R. — 7 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Lin, Helen —1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Rainbolt, Anna Marie — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Rosenberger, Donald — 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany
Sappenfield, Robert Deane — 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Schy, Helen J. — 1 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Sturgeon, David Michael — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Thomerson, Donna J. (Robison) — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF TOWN
Anderson, Mary Louise — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Collier Funeral Home, Benton, KY
NEXT OF KIN
Denbo Funeral Home, English, located in Crawford County, is seeking the next of kin for Patricia Huckleberry Flores. Her husband is Alberto Flores. Anyone with information on the husband or any relatives of the deceased, contact Denbo Funeral Home at 812-338-2558.
