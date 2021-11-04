CLARK COUNTY

Baggerly, Shirley — 11 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Hignite, Roy Edward — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Hoffman, Marilyn Louise (Strother) — 6 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Atkins, Rosetta F. — 2 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Baumann, Jacqueline A. — 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Bertrand, Alberta Elizabeth (Andres) — 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Hawkins, Clint R. — 7 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Lin, Helen —1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Rainbolt, Anna Marie — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Rosenberger, Donald — 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany

Sappenfield, Robert Deane — 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Schy, Helen J. — 1 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Sturgeon, David Michael — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Thomerson, Donna J. (Robison) — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF TOWN

Anderson, Mary Louise — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Collier Funeral Home, Benton, KY

NEXT OF KIN

Denbo Funeral Home, English, located in Crawford County, is seeking the next of kin for Patricia Huckleberry Flores. Her husband is Alberto Flores. Anyone with information on the husband or any relatives of the deceased, contact Denbo Funeral Home at 812-338-2558.

