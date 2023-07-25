Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Springer, Jeremiah Daniel — 3 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Weber, Jeffery Lee — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Aker, Beverly A. — 2 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Bryant, Dorothy Louise — 1:30 p.m. Friday, at Church of the Open Door, New Albany
Keithley, Urban Owen — Celebration of life 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Edwardsville United Methodist Church, Georgetown
Smith-White, Beth Elise — Celebration of life 3 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Stacey, James Ronald — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Reception, New Albany
