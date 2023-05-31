Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Diekhoff, John Daniel – Noon Friday, at Faith Lutheran Church, Jeffersonville
MacKenzie, Verna Allaby – Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, has been entrusted with arrangements, no public services will be held
FLOYD COUNTY
Kaiser, Kolton James – Celebration of Life, 11 a.m. Friday in the West Auditorium at Northside Christian Church, New Albany
McKinley, Cheryl Jane – Gathering of family and friends, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Parris, Susan Dean — Celebration of Life, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Knights of Columbus Hall, New Albany
WARRICK COUNTY
Conley Jr., Ollie – 1 p.m. Monday, at Koehler Funeral Home, Booneville
Next OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Deborah Conner. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 812-285-6282.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.