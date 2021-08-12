Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Howard, Michael Eugene noon Tuesday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg

McCulloch, A. Joann noon Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Smith, Marie C. 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Tapp, Larry W. 1 p.m. Friday, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Jenks, John A. all services private with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Tompkins, Lucille L. noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Pitman, Eric Joseph “Joe” 1 p.m. Friday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Corydon

