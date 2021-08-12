Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Howard, Michael Eugene noon Tuesday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg
McCulloch, A. Joann noon Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Smith, Marie C. 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Tapp, Larry W. 1 p.m. Friday, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Jenks, John A. all services private with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Tompkins, Lucille L. noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Pitman, Eric Joseph “Joe” 1 p.m. Friday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Corydon
