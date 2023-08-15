Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

FLOYD COUNTY

Hosier, Robert Dirk — Celebration of life, 6 p.m. Wednesday (today), Lakeside Shelter, Mt. St. Francis, Floyds Knobs

Shaw, Theresa  — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Summers, Patricia Lou — Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Daugherty, Kathleen Marie — Services 11 a.m. Friday, New Bern Church of Christ, New Bern, North Carolina

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for William Moss, born Nov. 5, 1953. Also looking for next of kin for Bobie Johnson Jr.  Anyone with information can call the coroner's office at 812-285-6282. 

