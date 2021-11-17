CLARK COUNTY

Cook, George P. — 2 p.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Frazure, Wilma C.— no service is scheduled, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, was entrusted with arrangements

Gatewood, Claudia Ann — Celebration of life to be held at a later date in Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Becht, Mary M. (Doss) — 1 p.m. Saturday, Market Street Chapel, Naville and Seabrook, New Albany

Brock, Harvey C. — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown

Brown, George D. — 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

Davis, Deidra I. Nichols — 11 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Lin, Helen — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Rogers, Mary B. — 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany.

Socha, Karen Ruth — 1 p.m. Monday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Andrew Tesch, born Feb. 13, 1969. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

