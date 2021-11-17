CLARK COUNTY
Cook, George P. — 2 p.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Frazure, Wilma C.— no service is scheduled, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, was entrusted with arrangements
Gatewood, Claudia Ann — Celebration of life to be held at a later date in Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Becht, Mary M. (Doss) — 1 p.m. Saturday, Market Street Chapel, Naville and Seabrook, New Albany
Brock, Harvey C. — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown
Brown, George D. — 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Davis, Deidra I. Nichols — 11 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Lin, Helen — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Rogers, Mary B. — 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany.
Socha, Karen Ruth — 1 p.m. Monday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Andrew Tesch, born Feb. 13, 1969. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.
