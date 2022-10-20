Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Kopp, Sharon May — 1 p.m. Saturday, Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
O’Connor, Terry M. — 6 p.m. Friday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Payne, Wayne Lee — noon Friday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Pierson, Gary Carl — 2 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Philpott, Regina Sue — 11:30 a.m. Friday (Oct. 28), St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Whitmer, Donald E. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Zeller, D. Juanita (Stallings) — 10 a.m. Saturday at Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes
HARRISON COUNTY
Leffler, Irven William — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey
NEXT OF KIN
Floyd County Coroner Greg Roution is seeking the next of kin for James L. Taylor, born July 19, 1969 and died on Oct. 16, 2022. His last known residence was New Albany. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 812-948-5478.
