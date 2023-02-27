Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Douglas, Amy C. (Marsh) — 10 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Fanelli, Isabella Ann — 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Hill Campus), Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Dietrich, James Harlan — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Martin, Toni Marie (Stocksdale) — 10 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Robinson, Paula Marie — 10 a.m. Tuesday (today), at St. Mary’s Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Smith, Pauline Giles — 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Zeller, Arlena B. — Noon Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
