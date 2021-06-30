Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Caldwell, Patti Willen 1 p.m. Friday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Dugard, Jimmie R. memorial visitation, 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Cutrera, Andrew Emanuel 3 to 4 p.m., July 24 at Edwardsville United Methodist Church, New Albany
Kramer, Kevin Kelly 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, New Albany
Leffler, Anna Kathryn (Miller) cremation chosen with visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.