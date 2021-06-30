Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Caldwell, Patti Willen 1 p.m. Friday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Dugard, Jimmie R. memorial visitation, 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Cutrera, Andrew Emanuel 3 to 4 p.m., July 24 at Edwardsville United Methodist Church, New Albany

Kramer, Kevin Kelly 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, New Albany

Leffler, Anna Kathryn (Miller) cremation chosen with visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

