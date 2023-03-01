Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

No obituaries were submitted for publication for Thursday, March 2.

CLARK COUNTY

Archer Jr., Donald K. —Internment noon Friday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

Fanelli, Isabella Ann — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Hill Campus), Sellersburg

Kirk Sr., Rev. Robert — Viewing from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Bolen, Theodore “Ted” — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Wesley Chapel Church, Floyds Knobs

Bourne, Linda K. —11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany

Heeke, Sr., David — 1 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Mason, Robert E. “Bob” — 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Mills, Gregory Allen “Greg” — 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany

Zeller, Arlena B. — Noon Thursday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

