Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Harlow, Linda L. — Graveside service for family and friends will be 10 a.m. Saturday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Noll, Gerald J. — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Hill Campus), Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Adamson, Deanna “Charlene” — 2 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Charlestown Road Church of Christ, New Albany
Byrd, Betty Lynn — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Epperson, Mary Helen — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany
Rockey, Hubert R. “Bud” — Private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
HARRISON COUNTY
Kost, Marjorie —Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Corydon
