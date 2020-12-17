Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Cunningham, H. Evan 11 a.m. Friday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Campbell, Hershel Eugene (Gene) private services entrusted to Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes

Cochran, Berna Marie noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Flick, Cameron E. private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Meurer, Robert William “Bob” all services private with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions entrusted with arrangements

Walton, Andrew Fitzpatrick, no public service, memorial golf outing planned at later date, Scott Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

OUT OF STATE

McKinney, Patricia Breece services private, entrusted to the Ralph. F. Scott Funeral Home, Portsmouth, Ohio

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you