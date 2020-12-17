Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Cunningham, H. Evan 11 a.m. Friday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Campbell, Hershel Eugene (Gene) private services entrusted to Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes
Cochran, Berna Marie noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Flick, Cameron E. private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Meurer, Robert William “Bob” all services private with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions entrusted with arrangements
Walton, Andrew Fitzpatrick, no public service, memorial golf outing planned at later date, Scott Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
OUT OF STATE
McKinney, Patricia Breece services private, entrusted to the Ralph. F. Scott Funeral Home, Portsmouth, Ohio
