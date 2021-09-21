CLARK COUNTY
Cooper, Edward Culpepper "Pepper" — 2 p.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Meyers Sr., Dallas L. — no funeral or memorial service, E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Muncy, Tamera Lynn — E.M. Coots' Sons, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Sylvester Jr., Alfred "AJ" Deon — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
VanGilder, Alissa Denise — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Dysart, Nicholas A. — 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Grantz, Jalen Benjamin Jones — 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Grube, Fredrick Lee — 2:30 p.m. Thursday, at New Albany National Cemetery, New Albany
Kruer, Leslie Ann (Allen) — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
McDonald Jr., Ernest — 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Schladant, Donald L. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Gainesville, FL
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.