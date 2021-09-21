CLARK COUNTY

Cooper, Edward Culpepper "Pepper" — 2 p.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Meyers Sr., Dallas L. — no funeral or memorial service, E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Muncy, Tamera Lynn — E.M. Coots' Sons, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Sylvester Jr., Alfred "AJ" Deon — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

VanGilder, Alissa Denise — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Dysart, Nicholas A. — 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Grantz, Jalen Benjamin Jones — 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Grube, Fredrick Lee — 2:30 p.m. Thursday, at New Albany National Cemetery, New Albany

Kruer, Leslie Ann (Allen) — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

McDonald Jr., Ernest — 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Schladant, Donald L. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Gainesville, FL

