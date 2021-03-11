Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Goodale, George H. 1 p.m. Saturday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg
Norris, Joyce S. 2 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington
Ramer, David D. 2 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Thurman, Cecil C. 3 p.m. Sunday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Hougland, Don Michael 1 p.m. Friday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
Kaiser, Bishop Dana Evette noon Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Mayfield, Larry Stephen 6 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Spalding, Mary B. (Martin) 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Home, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Farmer, Robert 1 p.m. Saturday, at Gill Funeral Home, Washington, IN
