CLARK COUNTY

Dickson, Debbie — Memorial service, 2 p.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Grimes, Marcella A. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Harlow, Linda L. — Graveside service for family and friends will be 10 a.m. Saturday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

Minton, Marvin Matthew — 1 p.m. Friday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Adamson, Deanna “Charlene” — 2 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Charlestown Road Church of Christ, New Albany

Blacketer, Carl Wathen — 2:30 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Byrd, Betty Lynn — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Epperson, Mary Helen — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany

Monroe, Frank H. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Kost, Marjorie —Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Corydon

Tags

Trending Video