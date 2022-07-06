CLARK COUNTY
Dickson, Debbie — Memorial service, 2 p.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Grimes, Marcella A. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Harlow, Linda L. — Graveside service for family and friends will be 10 a.m. Saturday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Minton, Marvin Matthew — 1 p.m. Friday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Adamson, Deanna “Charlene” — 2 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Charlestown Road Church of Christ, New Albany
Blacketer, Carl Wathen — 2:30 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Byrd, Betty Lynn — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Epperson, Mary Helen — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany
Monroe, Frank H. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Kost, Marjorie —Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Corydon
